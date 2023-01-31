Anthrax, Black Label Society, Exodus to rock at Tech Port Arena

SAN ANTONIO – Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus are bringing metal to the Alamo City this February.

The show will be at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the Tech Port Arena at 3331 General Hudnell Drive Acc. Road.

After touring together over the summer, Anthrax and Black Label Society are playing together again, but this time they will have Exodus performing with them as well.

The six-time Grammy-nominated rock band Anthrax is known for their heavy metal hits in the 1980s.

The band’s North American tour will celebrate its 40th anniversary and include stops in Houston, Texas, California, and Oklahoma.

The Tech Port Arena allows each guest to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 12″ x 6″ or wallet size 8″ x 5″ (does not need to be clear).

All adults and children over the age of two will require an entry ticket.

Tickets and more information on the venue’s policies can be found online.

