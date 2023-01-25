Youth Orchestras of SA to perform Queen’s greatest hits at the Tobin Center

Youth Orchestras of SA to perform Queens’ greatest hits at the Tobin Center

SAN ANTONIO – The Youth Orchestras of San Antonio are performing Queen’s most popular songs at the Tobin Center.

The concert will be on March 8 in the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center.

Youth Orchestras of San Antonio is a youth orchestral that works to enhance education and transform lives by pursuing excellence in classical music in a fun environment that is equally accessible to all kids, a news release said.

The upcoming performance will pay tribute to the British rock band’s top-selling greatest hits album.

Cover songs that will be performed include “Somebody to Love,” “We Will Rock You,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Tobin Center box office or online.