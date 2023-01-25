51º

Youth Orchestras of SA to perform Queen’s greatest hits at the Tobin Center

Performance is on March 8

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Youth Orchestras of SA to perform Queens’ greatest hits at the Tobin Center (Youth Orchestras of San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – The Youth Orchestras of San Antonio are performing Queen’s most popular songs at the Tobin Center.

The concert will be on March 8 in the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center.

Youth Orchestras of San Antonio is a youth orchestral that works to enhance education and transform lives by pursuing excellence in classical music in a fun environment that is equally accessible to all kids, a news release said.

The upcoming performance will pay tribute to the British rock band’s top-selling greatest hits album.

Cover songs that will be performed include “Somebody to Love,” “We Will Rock You,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Tobin Center box office or online.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

