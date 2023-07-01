South Texas natives Grupo Frontera collab with Peso Pluma on new song ‘TULUM’

Grupo Frontera and Peso Pluma arrive at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas natives Grupo Frontera have collaborated with Latin sensation Peso Pluma on a new norteño pop song, “TULUM.”

Released Friday, the latest collab comes after Grupo Frontera’s continual rise to fame, which included a big stage debut at Coachella and a chart-topping song with Bad Bunny.

The group from the Rio Grande Valley was also nominated for song of the year and performed at the Latin American Music Awards.

“TULUM” is part of the Mexican superstar Peso Pluma’s third album, “GÉNESIS.”

The two artists teased fans with story posts on their Instagram accounts leading up to the release, showing snip bits of the summer-coded music video.

Less than 24 hours after its release, the video has already received 7.3 million views on youtube, climbing the trending chart at #3.

Both Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera are headed on tour this summer and fall.

For more information on Grupo Frontera’s “El Comeinzo Tour 2023,” click here.

For more information on Peso Plumas “Double P Tour” concert, click here.