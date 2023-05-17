Peso Pluma to perform at AT&T Center following high demand for tickets to ‘Doble P Tour’

Peso Pluma arrives at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican artist that has skyrocketed to fame in recent years has just added a new San Antonio performance, following a high demand for his “Doble P Tour.”

Peso Pluma originally announced his tour in April with a stop at the Majestic Theatre. However, with high demand, the artist added a new show on a bigger stage for July 17 at the AT&T Center, according to a press release.

Tickets for the show went on sale Wednesday, May 17, on the AT&T Center and Ticketmaster website. Fans can purchase VIP packages that include premium tickets, a meet and greet, entrance to a pre-show sound check party, a tour poster, an exclusive gift, and more.

The 31-city tour starts on June 8 in Seattle and will make its way to San Antonio on July 16. The tour will also feature special guest Alemán on select dates, said the release.

Ticket demand comes after the Mexican superstar continues to make history and shatter records.

He earned the title as the first Mexican artist to hit number one on the Spotify Global Top Songs chart and the first Mexican artist on the Billboard Hot 100 to hit a position in the Top 10.

The Latin singer is also among the five most streamed artists on Spotify, with 1.06 billion streams, more than 45 million monthly listeners, and more than 442 million views on Youtube, said the release.

According to the release, he currently holds 11 tracks total on the Global 200 charts, including “La Bebe” with Yng Lvcas, “Por Las Noches” featuring Nicki Nicole, “PRC” alongside Natanael Cano, and “AMG” also with Natanael Cano as well as Gabito Ballesteros, among several others.

Peso Pluma also made career-defining performances, singing his collaborative song with Becky G at Coachella and became the first regional Mexican act on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he sang his number-one hit “Ella Baila Sola.”