Becky G shares Coachella stage with other Latin artists, honoring her Mexican-American culture

Becky G performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

INDIO, CA – Becky G took the stage at Coachella Friday and shared her appreciation for her Mexican-American culture by pulling out all the stops with multiple surprise guests.

The singer performed at last year’s festival with Karol G to sing their hit song “MAMIII” and worked her way up to a solo performance at the 2023 Coachella Festival.

Becky sang songs such as “Fulanito,” “Cuando Te Besé,” “Bailé Con Mi Ex,” and her reggaeton breakout hit “Mayores” before paying tribute to her roots with a heartfelt message that welcomed surprise guests.

“México en la casa! I’ve been working on my regional project, and it’s been so beautiful, truly an honor,” she expressed. “I’m proud to be Mexican-American... Soy latina literalmente me da tanto orgullo. And we share so much in our culture, our music, our food, our families, our homes. I couldn’t come to Coachella and not share this stage.”

Marca MP joined Becky on the stage and sang “Ya Acabó.

Fuerza Regida’s Jesús Ortiz Paz also took her side during her set, singing “Te Quiero Besar” and “Bebe Dame.”

Becky then asked her DJ who else they invited to the “carne asada” before welcoming Peso Pluma. Although he is a fairly new artist, fans cheered with excitement for the corrido singer. The two sang their collaborative song “Chanel” and his hit “PRC.”

As a final surprise guest, Becky was joined by close friend Natti Natasha, who she gave a quick kiss on stage as they ended their performance of the hit “Sin Pijamas.”

