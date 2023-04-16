Who is Peso Pluma and why is he all over the internet?

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Peso Pluma (R) performs with Becky G at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Peso Pluma continues to skyrocket to fame, topping the global top 50 charts on Spotify and dethroning Bad Bunny as the most-streamed artist in Mexico.

His fame is not unrecognized. Many fans are taking to social media to rave about his music and success.

Although the 23-year-old Mexican singer, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, has risen to fame alone, he has already collaborated with big-name artists.

Even debuting on infamous stages, joining Becky G during her set at Coachella to sing their collaborative song “Chale.”

“Ella Baila Sola” featuring Peso Pluma and Eslabon Armado now has hit #1 Top 50 - Global on Spotify after its parade of success, debuting a #1 ranking on Billboard’s Latin Streaming Songs and placing on its Hot 100 and Hot Latin charts.

When asked about the success, Peso Pluma told Billboard he “normally [doesn’t] expect to chart with songs” and just enjoyed creating the song with Eslabon Armado.

The hit is accompanied on the charts by “La Bebe,” another song featuring Peso Pluma with Yng Lvcas as #3 on the Top 50 - Global on Spotify. He also currently holds the top 5 spots on the Top 50 in Mexico on Spotify.

Many even said they are leaving Bad Bunny behind and entering their corrido era with Peso Pluma.

Peso Pluma is set to perform in San Antonio during his Doble P Tour at the Majestic Theatre in September.