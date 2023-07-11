80º

WEATHER ALERT

Entertainment

Grupo Frontera playing at San Antonio’s Freeman Coliseum this summer

Presale for ‘EL COMIENZO TOUR 2023′ starts on Thursday

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Music, Entertainment, Grupo Frontera, Things To Do, Freeman Coliseum
The band Grupo Frontera attends the 2023 Latin American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller, 2023 Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Grupo Frontera is coming to San Antonio this August.

The Freeman Coliseum announced on Monday that Grupo Frontera is playing on Aug. 25. The presale for “EL COMIENZO TOUR 2023″ starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday with code “TULUM.” Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday.

Stops for “EL COMIENZO TOUR 2023″ previously included other Texas cities like Austin, Hidalgo and Corpus Christi, which have sold-out shows.

The tour comes amid Grupo Frontera’s rise to fame, which includes a big stage debut at Coachella and chart-topping songs with Bad Bunny and Peso Pluma.

The group, from the Rio Grande Valley, was also nominated for song of the year and performed at the Latin American Music Awards.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter