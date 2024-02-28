Disney on Ice headed to San Antonio’s Alamodome in May

SAN ANTONIO – Disney on Ice is coming to the Alamodome in San Antonio this May.

Disney on Ice’s “Magic in the Stars” will include beloved characters like Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Woody, Buzz, Lightning McQueen, Tiana, Moana and more as they skate and perform stunts.

Recommended Videos Asha from “Wish,” Raya from “Raya and the Last Dragon” and Elsa and Anna from “Frozen 2″ will make their Disney on Ice debut.

“This all-new production brings the brightest Disney stars to life through cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, eye-catching costumes, and stunning set designs,” a news release states.

Here are the showtimes for Disney on Ice at the Alamodome:

Thursday, May 2: 7 p.m.

Friday, May 3: 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 4: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 5: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets are available now online and at the Alamodome box office. Tickets start at $20 each.

