63º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Entertainment

Disney on Ice headed to San Antonio’s Alamodome in May

‘Magic in the Stars’ will have seven performances at the Alamodome

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

Tags: Disney, KSATKids, Things To Do, Alamodome
Disney on Ice. (GeoRittenmyer, Courtesy, Disney on Ice)

SAN ANTONIO – Disney on Ice is coming to the Alamodome in San Antonio this May.

Disney on Ice’s “Magic in the Stars” will include beloved characters like Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Woody, Buzz, Lightning McQueen, Tiana, Moana and more as they skate and perform stunts.

Recommended Videos

Asha from “Wish,” Raya from “Raya and the Last Dragon” and Elsa and Anna from “Frozen 2″ will make their Disney on Ice debut.

“This all-new production brings the brightest Disney stars to life through cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, eye-catching costumes, and stunning set designs,” a news release states.

Here are the showtimes for Disney on Ice at the Alamodome:

  • Thursday, May 2: 7 p.m.
  • Friday, May 3: 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 4: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 5: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets are available now online and at the Alamodome box office. Tickets start at $20 each.

Read also:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.