Disney’s ‘Frozen’ Broadway musical headed to Majestic Theatre in May with San Antonio native as Hans

"Frozen" will play at the Majestic from May 22-June 2

SAN ANTONIO – Unlike Olaf, you won’t have to wait until summer to do what frozen things do.

“Frozen,” the Broadway musical, is headed to the Majestic Theatre in May, and it’s bringing a San Antonio native home with a starring role.

Preston Perez, who attended North East School of The Arts and Texas State University, is making his national touring debut as Hans.

San Antonio native, Preston Perez, will star as Hans in the National Tour of "Frozen" and will perform in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre from May 22-June 2, 2024. (Majestic Theatre/"Frozen" National Tour)

It will be the first time in forever (ever) that “Frozen” makes its way to San Antonio.

The Tony-nominated musical will play at the Majestic from May 22 through June 2. And while love may be an open door, you’ll need tickets for this show. They’re on sale at the Majestic Theatre box office and on the theatre’s website.

Show dates/times: