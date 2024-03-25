Cirque du Soleil brings country show to San Antonio

“Songblazers – A Journey into Country Music” will have eight performances at the Majestic Theatre from Aug. 21-25.

SAN ANTONIO – The world-famous Cirque du Soleil is returning to San Antonio with its new country music show, “Songblazers.”

“Songblazers – A Journey into Country Music” will have eight performances at the Majestic Theatre from Aug. 21-25.

Tickets are on sale now for Club Cirque members. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday.

Cirque du Soleil teamed with Universal Music Group Nashville to produce the country-themed show. It was written and directed by Amy Tinkham.

“Drawing inspiration from the rich legacy of country music, Songblazers pays homage to the legendary trailblazers of the past while embracing the vibrant talents of contemporary artists,” a news release states. “... As the crowd grooves to beloved country tunes, they will be entranced by the breathtaking skills of Cirque du Soleil artists, honoring the rich tradition of country music while embracing its evolving spirit.”

This marks Cirque du Soleil’s 11th visit to San Antonio and its first show at the Majestic Theatre.

“Songblazers” will also be in Sugar Land from Aug. 1-11, Austin from Aug. 14-18, and Dallas from Sept. 25-Oct. 20.

