From Grammy winner to children's author: Laufey's new book is 'Mei Mei the Bunny'

This cover image released by Penguin Workshop, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, shows "Mei Mei the Bunny," by Laufey, with illustrations by Lauren O'Hara. (Penguin Workshop via AP)

NEW YORK – She's won a Grammy, collaborated with Barbra Streisand and performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Now Laufey is taking on a new challenge: creating a children's story inspired by her mascot-alias, Mei Mei The Bunny.

Penguin Workshop announced Tuesday that Laufey's picture book, “Mei Mei The Bunny,” will be published April 21. Illustrated by Lauren O'Hara, the book tells of Mei Mei's determination to become a professional musician even as she encounters some initial struggles.

“I’m so excited to now share Mei Mei The Bunny in storybook form!” Laufey said in a statement. “Mei Mei has been a part of my life for over the last few years and opening up the world around her has been the most beautiful exploration. I hope that anyone at any age can find something in Mei Mei’s story that inspires them and connects them to the people in their lives.”

Born Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir in Iceland, the 26-year-old Laufey is known for her distinctive blend of pop, classical and jazz. Her release from 2023, “Bewitched,” won a Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album. Earlier this year, she released the album “A Matter of Time.”