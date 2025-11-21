Skip to main content
Entertainment

Mexican president celebrates Fátima Bosch's Miss Universe 2025 win

Associated Press

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch celebrates winning the 2025 Miss Universe pageant in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch, center, is celebrated by other contesters after winning the 2025 Miss Universe pageant in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch celebrates winning the 2025 Miss Universe pageant in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

MEXICO CITY – Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum celebrated Friday the victory of Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico as Miss Universe 2025, applauding her as an example for women.

Bosch’s win the previous night in Thailand was a vindication after the 25-year-old was scolded by the Thai national director earlier in the competition. Bosch walked out in response with other contestants following in solidarity.

“I like that she spoke up when she felt that was an injustice and that is an example,” Mexico’s first woman president said during her daily news briefing. “That thing they said about being prettier when you’re quiet has been left behind. Women are prettier when we speak and we participate.”

When Bosch was announced as the winner, cheers and screams erupted from the audience, with Mexican flags waved by elated supporters.

Her home state of Tabasco, where thousands watched the competition from a local baseball stadium in southeast Mexico, partied into the night.

During a livestreamed sashing ceremony for the more than 100 contestants on Nov. 4, Thai national director Nawat Itsaragrisil hectored Bosch for allegedly not following his guidelines for taking part in local promotional activities. He called security when she spoke up to defend herself.

Bosch walked out of the room, joined by several others in a show of solidarity.

The Miss Universe Organization president, Mexican businessman Raúl Rocha Cantú, released a statement condemning Nawat’s conduct as “public aggression” and “serious abuse.”

Nawat later apologized for his actions, appearing both tearful and defiant at the same time.

