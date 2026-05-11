New Beatles fan experience set to open in London in 2027

FILE - The Beatles, from left, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison and John Lennon, perform for the CBS "Ed Sullivan Show" in New York, as they record a set on Feb. 9, 1964, that would be shown later on a broadcast of the show. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi, File)

LONDON – The Beatles are headed back to one of the band's most famous sites with a new fan experience in London.

Apple Corps Ltd, the company founded by the Fab Four, announced Monday that it will open a new seven-floor fan experience at the company's early headquarters. The building is the place where the band's “Let It Be” album was recorded and its rooftop was the site of the Beatles' last public performance on Jan. 30, 1969.

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The attraction at 3 Saville Road in central London will allow fans access to the rooftop, studios and extensive Beatles archives.

“It was such a trip to get back to 3 Savile Row recently and have a look around. There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop. The team have put together some really impressive plans and I’m excited for people to see it when it’s ready,” Paul McCartney said in a statement announcing the attraction.

“Wow, it's like coming home,” Ringo Starr said in a statement.

An opening date for the attraction has not yet been announced.

Interest in the Beatles remains high, with four biopics in production. Peter Jackson's 2021 documentary series, “The Beatles: Get Back,” relied heavily on footage filmed during the “Let It Be” recording sessions and of the farewell rooftop performance.

In 2023, artificial intelligence helped create the final Beatles recording, the song “Now and Then,” which relied on recordings by the original Beatles.