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Entertainment

Frankie Valli cancels the remainder of the Four Seasons’ farewell tour, citing health concerns

Savannah Peters

Associated Press

FILE - Frankie Valli attends a ceremony honoring Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss, 2024 Invision)

Frankie Valli, whose legendary falsetto defines the sound of the 1960s rock group the Four Seasons, has cancelled the remainder of the band’s 2026 tour dates, citing health concerns.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows, but I have decided to take the rest of the year off from touring to focus on my health,” the 92-year-old singer wrote on social media Friday.

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Valli, the frontman and only original member still performing with the Four Seasons, launched an extended farewell tour billed “The Last Encores” in October 2023. Shows scheduled for April of this year were rescheduled to dates in summer and fall. Now, all eight performances remaining for 2026 in cities from Scottsdale, Arizona, to Detroit have been called off entirely.

The Four Seasons found fame in the 1960s, but the band’s hits –- from “Sherry” to “December 1963 (Oh What a Night)” –- span decades. The Four Seasons sold 100 million records worldwide and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. Valli, who also established a successful solo career, received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2026.

Known for keeping a rigorous touring schedule even as he has aged, Valli appeared to leave the door open for future performances.

“I’m looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon,” Valli concluded his Friday message.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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