Alamo City Comic Con announces 2019 fall date, taking event to streets

SAN ANTONIO - This fall's Alamo City Comic Con is moving locations and headed to the streets.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 at Sunset Station and St. Paul's Square.

According to a Facebook post, organizers are "taking the party to the streets with concerts, comics, celebrities, live art, food trucks and more!"

The initial post did not mention celebrity guests or shows.

A later post said Roger Clark, Rob Wiethoff and Benjamin Byron Davis from Red Dead Redemption 2 would be in attendance. Organizers added they have more announcements on the way.

Previous Alamo City Comic Cons have been held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, dating back to the event's debut in 2013.

This year's ACCC also features a subscription service along with other ticket packages. Click here for more information.

