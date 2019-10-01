Alamo Drafthouse warns parents that 'Joker' is not for kids

SAN ANTONIO - Alamo Drafthouse theaters are posting a parental warning on Facebook about the movie "Joker," the much-anticipated film hitting theaters this weekend.

"This is not a joke," the image reads followed by a plea to keep the kids at home for this one.

"Joker is rated R and for good reason. There's lots of very, very rough language, brutal violence, and overall bad vibes," the post reads.

It continues "It's a gritty, dark, and realistic, Taxi Driver-esque depiction of one man's descent into madness. It's not for kids, and they won't like it, anyway. (There's no Batman.)"

