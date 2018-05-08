Ada Vox of 'American Idol' to perform free show in San Antonio this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Ada Vox of "American Idol" has announced on social media that she will be performing Saturday at a free show at The Queendom.

Get to know SA native, American Idol contestant Ada Vox

The Queendom is a gay nightclub at 800 Lexington Ave. You must be at least 18 years old to enter.

How about a little show this Saturday here in my hometown San Antonio, Tx? 18+ no cover at The Queendom. I’ll be hosting/performing in a little show if y’all wanna come out 💕 — Ada Vox (@AdaVox) May 8, 2018

RELATED: Fans upset after SA sensation Ada Vox, 2 others eliminated from American Idol

'American Idol" just announced its summer tour schedule -- you can read more about that here. The tour is making a stop in San Antonio but, unfortunately, Vox won't be performing as part of the tour. She finished in the top 10 but only the top seven will tour. Vox's publicist said she will be doing her own thing.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.