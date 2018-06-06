Are you the next American Idol? Audition schedule announced for new season

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's Ada Vox made the top 10 on the first season of the "American Idol" reboot on ABC. Is the next idol somewhere in San Antonio?

Online auditions are now open for the new season. Click here to submit your video online. You can also post your audition videos to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

Of course, you still have the option to audition for "American Idol" in person. There are three planned stops in Texas. The closest is in Austin on Sept. 6. There are also auditions in Houston on Sept. 4 and in Plano on Sept. 3.

Here's the full schedule:

Orlando, FL - August 25

San Diego, CA - August 25

Chattanooga, TN - August 28

Scottsdale, AZ - August 28

Charlotte, NC - August 31

Albuquerque, NM - August 31

Seattle, WA - August 31

Boise, ID - September 2

Richmond, VA - September 3

Plano, TX - September 3

Houston, TX - September 4

Austin, TX - September 6

Philadelphia, PA - September 6

Oklahoma City, OK - September 6

Buffalo, NY - September 9

Kansas City, MO - September 9

Shreveport, LA - September 9

Columbus, OH - September 12

Little Rock, AR - September 12

Charleston, WV - September 15

