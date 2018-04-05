Barbacoa & Big Red Festival announces 2018 music lineup

SAN ANTONIO - The 8th-annual Barbacoa & Big Red Festival on Tuesday announced its list of musical performances, a collection of roughly twenty names.

Here are the known performers so far as listed from the festival's Facebook page:

Spazmatics, Ernie Garibay, Mario Flores, Jerry De Leon, Black Thunder, Felix Truver, Whiskey 2 Step, Natalie Rose, Wall of Soul, Selestial Alcoser, Conjunto Cats, Zero Gravity, Whiskey Bliss, North American Pharaohs, DJ Quake, DJ Joker, DJ Quick, DJ Tone, DJ Chuy DJ Cheve.

Whether your preference is mixed or all meat, flour or corn tortilla, rojo or salsa verde the festival offers options for all foodies.

The festival will be held on Sunday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the R&J Music Pavilion located in the 18000 block of Pleasanton Road.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 6. Pre-sale tickets are $5 for general admission and $10 for VIP. Tickets being sold the day of the event are $10 for general admission and $15 for VIP. Children under the age of 12 are free.

For more information on the Barbacoa & Big Red Festival, click on the links to visit their Facebook page or the website.

