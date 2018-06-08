Entertainment

Celebrities, chefs react to Anthony Bourdain's death

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

Getty Image

SAN ANTONIO - Anthony Bourdain, 61, was a celebrated chef and worldly man who was admired by many for so many reasons.

Tragically, he took his own life Friday morning in France.

The news of Bourdain’s death has sent shock waves around the world.

Celebrities, chefs and fans have taken to Twitter to say goodbye to Bourdain.

Read the messages below:

