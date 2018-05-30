Comedian trashes San Antonio in series of tweets, excludes Gregg Popovich

SAN ANTONIO - Ron Funches performed at LOL Comedy Club in San Antonio on May 17, 18 and 19, but apparently didn’t do very well.

The comedian, who has worked on shows like "Bob’s Burgers," "Drunk History," "Portlandia" and "Chelsea Lately" tweeted, “Who knew San Antonio wouldn’t be a strong market for me,” on May 18.

Funches followed up the tweet with another stating he was bothered by non cops six times while smoking three joints.

Funches ended his series of tweets on May 18 saying all his negative comments exclude Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

“He’s a mensch of highest regard,” Funches tweeted.

TMZ reportedly reached out to Funches on Monday, asking for an interview about the San Antonio situation, which led the comedian to take to Twitter again.

“If I’m gonna get blackballed from a town at least I picked the right one,” Funches tweeted.

One thing Funches seemed to like about SA, besides Coach Pop — the ice cream. He posted a photo of himself on Instagram enjoying a sundae with fellow comedian Gabe Dinger.

See tweets and Instagram posts below from Funches:

WARNING: TWEETS CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Who knew San Antonio wouldn’t be a strong market for me 🤷‍♀️ — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) May 18, 2018

Smoked 3 joints been bothered by non cops 6 times. Suck my dick San Antonio. — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) May 18, 2018

My previous comments exclude Greg Popovich only! He’s a mensch of highest regard. — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) May 18, 2018

Just got interviewed by TMZ about San Antonio. 😂 if I’m gonna get blackballed from a town at least I picked the right one. — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) May 29, 2018

San Antonio Saturday sundaes. A post shared by Ron Funches (@ronfunch) on May 19, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT

