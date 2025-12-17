Trinity University, SwRI developing nasal spray treatment to combat PTSD

SAN ANTONIO – Researchers with Trinity University and the Southwest Research Institute are working on treating PTSD with a new nasal spray. The oxytocin-based treatment hopes to make it easier to help people who have resisted traditional methods so far.

“I personally have loved ones that are first responders who have served, so just being able to help different communities will be just an astounding accomplishment,” said SwRI Scientist Jasmine Jaramillo.

The project, funded by the inaugural Trinity-SwRI Research Collaboration Program, is developing a formulation for intranasal delivery, similar to allergy medication.

“The same core concept applies. Let’s try and find a way to deliver a drug directly into a person in a way that allows it to absorb better into the central nervous system,” said Associate Professor of Psychology Dr. K.C. Leong.

Oxytocin is a naturally occurring compound within the human body that’s responsible for many positive feelings, often called the “love hormone”. Researchers hope this will provide a more holistic alternative to some treatment options like opiates.

“We’re hoping that this particular oxytocin delivery technique that we are studying right now will be not just another option, but a better option for the clients,” said SwRI Staff Scientist Mike Rubal. “Other particular drugs that are being used right now commercially have other side effects that are pretty detrimental. For instance, opiates. And so we wanna avoid that by using oxytocin.”

“The students are driving this project forward in terms of the data collection and really piloting a lot of this early work,” Leong said.

While final results are still far away, researchers say one of their top priorities is getting this drug into the hands of first responders and veterans.

“We’ve heard stories, we’ve seen firsthand some of the things that they go through after they’ve given up so much to defend our country. And so it would be incredibly valuable for myself and the entire team if we could find some way to alleviate many of the things they might have to suffer through,” Leong said.

“It’s been real fun. I’ve been really hands-on with the formulation and trying to come up with creative ideas of what additives could really enhance our formulation,” Jaramillo said.

