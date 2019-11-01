Sneak peek: San Antonio prepares River Walk for first-ever Day of the Dead parade

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is preparing the downtown River Walk for the city's first-ever Day of the Dead parade Friday.

The marquee event for the city's Day of the Dead celebrations will feature colorful barges decorated with skeletons, skulls, candles, incense, marigolds and pan de muerto. The crowds are expected to arrive at 6 p.m.

How to watch San Antonio's first-ever Day of the Dead River Walk parade

Some beautiful altars and murals — honoring the likes of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, former San Antonio mayor Lila Cockrell and Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla — are already popping up at La Villita, where KSAT's Alicia Barrera previewed the scenes for viewers.

KSAT photographers, producers and on-air talent are also getting in place for tonight's festivities, which will be broadcast on KSAT 12 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and livestreamed on KSAT.com starting around 3 p.m.

The three-day Day of the Dead celebrations are meant to honor loved ones who have passed away.

See more of the preparations below.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.