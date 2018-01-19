Def Leppard, Journey to perform at AT&T Center on Aug. 31

SAN ANTONIO - Two of the world’s greatest rock bands -- Def Leppard and Journey -- are teaming up for a co-headlining North American tour that will visit the San Antonio's AT&T Center on Aug. 31.

The tour begins May 21 in Hartford, Conn., at the XL Center and will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands, as well an arsenal of their hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages” and “Faithfully.”

Tickets will go on sale beginning Saturday, Feb. 3, at both the ATTCenter.com and at Ticketmaster.com.

The 58-city tour will hit ten stadiums as well as some world-famous arenas, such as the Madison Square Garden in New York.

The tour is scheduled to visit Dallas on Wed. Aug. 29 and go to Houston on Saturday, Sept. 1.

Def Leppard’s career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, "Pyromania" and "Hysteria".

Since Journey's formation in 1973, the band has earned 19 top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally.

"12 years ago we embarked on a US tour with Journey and it was an absolute blast," Rick Savage of Def Leppard said. "Looking forward to hooking up again. Believe me, this will be even more spectacular."

