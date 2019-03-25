2019 Fiesta Schedule of Events

SAN ANTONIO - It's time to celebrate and yell "Viva Fiesta" in the Alamo City once again.

San Antonio celebrates Fiesta every April and KSAT 12 has all the details and information you need to have a safe and fun-filled Fiesta.

Click through the links below to navigate through the Fiesta articles and see what's going on each day.

Every article has an interactive, detailed timeline highlighting that day's major Fiesta events.

Fiesta events for April 18: Fiesta Fiesta at Hemisfair Park

Fiesta events for April 19: Senior Fiesta, Crown the King!

Fiesta events for April 20: Flotilla Fiesta, Chanclas Y Cervezas, El Rey Fido

Fiesta events for April 21: Fiesta Arts Fair, Day in Old Mexico & Charreada

Fiesta events for April 22: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, Fiesta Carnival

Fiesta events for April 23: NIOSA begins, Ford Mariachi Festival

Fiesta events for April 24: Fiesta Gartenfest, Taste of the Northside

Fiesta events for April 25: PACfest, Fiesta San Fernando

Fiesta events for April 26: Battle of Flowers Parade, 10th Street River Festival

Fiesta events for April 27: Fiesta Flambeau Parade, King William Fair

Fiesta events for April 28: San Jose Mission Fest, Chili Queens Cook Off

The events listed below can be viewed on KSAT 12 and on KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 18 - Fiesta Fiesta 7 p.m.

Monday, April 22 - Texas Cavaliers River Parade 7 p.m.

Monday, April 22 - SA Live After Party for Texas Cavaliers River Parade 9 p.m.

Thursday, April 25 - Battle of Flowers Band Festival 7 p.m. (This will be livestreamed on KSAT.com)

Friday, April 26 - Battle of Flowers Parade 10 a.m.

Friday, April 26 - SA Live After Party for Battle of Flowers Parade 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 - Battle of Flowers Band Festival 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 - SA Live Flambeau Special 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 - Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade 8 p.m.

