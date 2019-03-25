Fiesta 2019 officially kicks off April 18; see what's going on around town

SAN ANTONIO - Break out your flower crowns, cascarones and medal sashes, it's chicken-on-a-stick time!

Fiesta kicks off today with opening ceremonies and fireworks.

Imagine a place where you can experience live music, barter for Fiesta medals from your favorite events, lounge with your family in a kid-friendly atmosphere, shop locally made arts and crafts, and taste creations from San Antonio’s culinary talents all under the San Antonio skyline.

Fiesta Fiesta at Hemisfair officially kicks off 11 days of food, fashion, music, entertainment and family-friendly fun -- all benefiting great nonprofit causes. There is something for everyone, and Fiesta Fiesta is a must-do for seasoned and novice Fiestagoers alike.

Fiesta Fiesta is a free event and a great way to kick off your Fiesta experience.

Cascarónes will be broken and the crowds will proclaim, “Viva Fiesta!” to kick off the Alamo City's biggest, best festival.

Don't worry if you can't make it downtown. KSAT will be airing Fiesta, Fiesta starting at 7 p.m.

View a detailed timeline of Fiesta events for April 18.

