8 things you need to know about the Battle of Flowers Parade

SAN ANTONIO - One of the highlights each year during Fiesta is the Battle of Flowers Parade.

This year, you can expect a lot of new surprises.

Below are eight things you need to know before you head out to the parade Friday morning.

1. For the first time ever, the parade start time was moved. The vanguard kicks off at 9:05 a.m., and the parade starts at 9:30 a.m.

2. The theme this year is 300 Timeless Treasures, and you can expect a lot of throwback surprises throughout the parade.

3. The Cortez family, known for owning Mi Tierra, La Magarita and Pico De Gallo, will be the grand marshals. This is the first time ever a family has shared that honor.

4. The Battle of Flowers Parade is the second-largest in the country. This year, it won't disappoint, with over 6,000 participants anticipated.

5. Marching bands are always a big hit every year, and 26 bands will be part of the parade this year, a new record.

6. A new section of the parade will be added this year called Simplemente San Antonio. It's meant to honor the city's first responders, city leaders and local heroes.

7. The Battle of Flowers Parade is the only parade solely put on by women volunteers. You can recognize them on parade day by their yellow dresses and yellow hats.

8. The Battle of Flowers is the second-oldest parade ever. The first parade was held in 1891, - -Viva Fiesta!



