KSAT named official Fiesta station through 2022

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT has been selected as the official media partner of Fiesta for at least three more years.

The partnership means viewers will be able to watch the three main Fiesta parades and other Fiesta events on KSAT on TV and online.

"If it's a big celebration and it's happening in San Antonio, you'll see it on KSAT12, KSAT.com and the KSAT-TV livestream app," said KSAT12 VP/GM Phil Lane.

In addition to the Texas Cavaliers River Parade, the Battle of Flowers Parade and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade, KSAT will broadcast Fiesta, Fiesta, the official kickoff to the event and the Battle of Flowers Band Festival. The King William Fair Parade will be available to watch on KSAT.com and on KSAT's livestreaming app.

Fiesta will be held April 16 through April 26 next year.

Click here to check out some of KSAT's 2019 Fiesta coverage.

