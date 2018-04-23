LIVE: Texas Cavaliers River Parade

Each year hundreds of thousands of people line the banks of the San Antonio River to view the most unusual parade in America -- the Texas Cavaliers River Parade.

This year's parade, entitled “Magnificent Missions” promises an evening of family fun with live music, celebrities and lights.

More than 45 festively decorated floats sponsored by local community organizations and military installations drift down the river.

King Antonio XCVI reigns over the evening’s festivities and gives a Texas-sized welcome to the enthusiastic spectators along the winding route.

The money raised through the parade is donated to children’s charities in our community through the Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation.

Founded in 1926, the Texas Cavaliers consist of over 600 business, civic and community leaders seeking to give back to the community and support those in need.

Texas Cavaliers and their generous supporters have raised over $3 million.

In 2016, they raised more than $1 million and helped over 900 children through monetary donations and supporting programs all across San Antonio through the Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation.

Info courtesy: Fiesta San Antonio Commission

