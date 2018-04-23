NIOSA Rain Rock raised, but will Mother Nature cooperate?

SAN ANTONIO - The rain rock was raised Monday morning on the porch of NIOSA headquarters in hopes of fending off bad weather for the four-night event.

But will Mother Nature cooperate for the Fiesta favorite?

Monday and Tuesday look great, but Wednesday could be dicey, when a storm system and cold front will help kick off showers and storms that afternoon and evening.

Rain chances on Wednesday are holding at 30 percent.

After some clearing on Thursday, cloud cover is forecast to thicken up late in the week and into the weekend, which sets the stage for good weather for the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades.

Here's the forecast for the Fiesta parades:

Texas Cavaliers River Parade: 7-9 p.m. Monday

Mostly clear skies, low humidity, temperatures in the low 80s to upper 70s

Battle of Flowers Parade: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday

Partly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s

Fiesta Flambeau Parade: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s.

