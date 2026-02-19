Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio gang member who assaulted pregnant woman added to Texas 10 Most Wanted list

Texas Crime Stoppers offering reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to arrest of Jamie Nicholas Wilson

Carolena Estrada

Jamie Nicholas Wilson, 36, is a member of the Black Gangster Disciple Nations gang, according to DPS. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jamie Nicholas Wilson, 36, is a member of the Black Gangster Disciple Nations gang, according to DPS.

Wilson is described as 6 feet 4 inches tall, he has tattoos on his head, face and both arms. DPS said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submit at tip through the DPS website. All tips are anonymous.

Wilson has been wanted since June 10, 2025, for a parole violation issued by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. Two days later, authorities in Bexar County issued an additional warrant for tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

In 2021, he was convicted of assaulting a pregnant woman and was sentenced to four years of probation. His probation was later revoked in November 2022, and he was sentenced to four years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility.

Court records show Wilson has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance in 2017 and 2019.

