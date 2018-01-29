Get 'lit' inside a mobile nightclub made in SA

SAN ANTONIO - After being featured on the Discovery Channel, T.R.A.N.C.E can now be seen parked at events across the nation.

This first-of-its-kind vehicle was created by Cruising Kitchens of San Antonio.

"It's an all-in-one unit," Cruising Kitchens owner Cameron Davies said. "It's got a stage, it's got a DJ booth, it's got beer on it, it's got a lounge. It's pretty insane."

Here's what's inside...

A DJ booth

75" display at the rear end of the booth with a live video feed of the DJ

A six-tap keg system in the bar area

Bar area also features three 55" televisions connected to several sources

Both sides of container fold out to make a stage area

A 360 sound experience

Davies gave KSAT a look inside T.R.A.N.C.E. The entire night club takes about five minutes to set up.

Cruising Kitchens has been around for seven years, and over those years it has grown to be the go-to company for creating and building food trucks.

Food trucks created by Cruising Kitchens can be seen driven all over the world.

Business has increased so much, that the company has outgrown its current 7,000-square-foot building and will soon be moving to a 61,000-square-foot building off Wetmore near Loop 410.

"People always ask us to open up in other states, and I don't want to," Davies said. "Texas is my home. San Antonio is my home."

The mobile nightclub Trance has already been used at events here in San Antonio, including the Mala Luna Festival in October. Davies said T.R.A.N.C.E is open for anybody to book for an event.

