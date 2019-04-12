GMSA @ 9 Medals for a Cause: SAWS

In the week leading up to Fiesta, and the days during, GMSA @ 9 will feature a Fiesta medal that is giving back to the San Antonio community.

While there are surely a slew of medals with proceeds going entirely back to good causes, we are highlighting at least 12 causes you can support with your purchase of a medal.

This one is a yearly favorite, hands down!

Or, is it seats down?

The SAWS Fiesta medal promotes their efforts to keep wipes out of the San Antonio sewer system. Yes — that includes "flushable" ones. According to SAWS, they pull between 150 to 200 tons of wipes from San Antonio pipes every year.

Proceeds from the medal goes to SAWS' payment assistance program, Project Agua. The program helps customers struggling to pay their water bill up to $115. The program was established in 2000 and is available twice a year to customers who meet Federal Income Assistance Guidelines. Funds are made possible by donations from residential and commercial SAWS customers. In 2018, SAWS was able to give assistance to nearyly 4,000 San Antonio families.

Aside from the Fiesta medal, customers can contribute to project Agua on their monthly bill or by mailing the donation to SAWS directly.

Medals are available to purchase now, while supplies last, at the SAWS Customer Payment Centers for $10.

Payment centers are located here:

