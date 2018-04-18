KSAT's Fiesta coverage schedule, how to watch pre-empted ABC programming

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT is your official Fiesta station! Even if you're unable to watch the beautiful Fiesta parades in person, don't worry. We've got you covered. You can watch them from the comfort of your own home!

Here is the broadcast schedule for KSAT's Fiesta coverage on KSAT-TV and online:

Thursday, 4/19/18

7-9 p.m. - Fiesta, Fiesta

Monday, 4/23/18

7 p.m. - Texas Cavaliers River Parade

9 p.m. - "SA Live" After Party

Friday, 4/27/18

9 a.m. – GMSA @ 9A

10 a.m. - Battle of Flowers Parade

12:30-2 p.m. - "SA Live" After Party

Saturday, 4/28/18

3 p.m. - Battle of Flowers Band Festival (pre-recorded)

6 p.m. – KSAT12 6 O’Clock News

6:30 p.m. – "SA Live" Flambeau Special

7:30 p.m. – Flambeau Parade

10 p.m. – KSAT12 News Nightbeat

Some of the KSAT Fiesta coverage will pre-empt some ABC programming. We will broadcast those programs again at a later date. Here is when those pre-empted programs will be aired so you can set your DVRs:

Grey's Anatomy from 4/19 will air Saturday 4/21 at 2:35 a.m., Friday night going into Saturday.

Station 19 from 4/19 will air Sunday 4/22 at 2:05 a.m., Saturday night going into Sunday morning.

American Idol from 4/23 will air Tuesday 4/24 at 1:35 a.m., Monday night going into Tuesday morning.

The Crossing from 4/23 will air Sunday 4/29 at 1:35 a.m., Saturday night going into Sunday morning.

The View from 4/27 will air on Saturday 4/28 at 2:35 a.m., Friday night going into Saturday morning.

Live with Kelly & Ryan from 4/27 will air on Saturday 4/28 at 4:00 a.m.

The NFL Draft from 4/28 will not be rescheduled to air again. It will also air on ESPN on 4/28 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

You may also be able to watch some of these shows online at http://abc.go.com/shows.

