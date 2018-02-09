Here's what's happening at the San Antonio rodeo today: Friday, February 9, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE RODEO: FEBRUARY 9, 2018
- Dollar Day - Presented by Huggies- Grounds admission, rides, hot dogs, popcorn and sodas in the carnival area are $1- All day starting at 10 a.m.
- Junior Breeding Swine Show - Swine Barn- 7 a.m. – Noon. Breeds include Spot, Chester White, Poland China and Yorkshire.
- Open Cattle Show – Texas Longhorn – Cattle Barn – 4:30 – 8 p.m.
- Dairy Judging Contest – Cattle Barn – 9 a.m. – Noon
- NCHA Cutting Show
- Animal Adventures - Located by the Swine Barn- Presented by Texas Farm Bureau, the Animal Adventure is designed to help folks gain a better understanding of the relationship between the everyday uses of animal products and the importance of agriculture- 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Pompeyo Family Dog Show - Little Buckaroo Farms- Performances at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Swifty Swine Pig Races - Located in the Family Fair Area- Performances at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Coors Cold River Saloon:
- Cooper Greenberg - 4 - 6 p.m.
- Matt and the Herdsman - 7 - 11 p.m.
Bud Light Cantina:
- Los Escorpiones - 5 - 10 p.m.
Wine Garden Performers:
- Mark Odom Band - 5 - 8 p.m.
Tap Room Performers:
- John Eustrom - 6 - 9 p.m.
- Austin Gilliam - 9 p.m. - Midnight
Courtyard – Bud Light Stage:
- Drew Fish Band - 5:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. / 11 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
- PRCA Rodeo w/ Brett Eldredge - 7:30 p.m.
GATES
- Grounds Admission- 8:00 a.m.
- Family Fair- 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
- Shops at the Rodeo- 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
- Carnival- 11:00 a.m.
