Here's what's happening at the San Antonio rodeo today: Friday, February 9, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE RODEO: FEBRUARY 9, 2018

  • Dollar Day - Presented by Huggies- Grounds admission, rides, hot dogs, popcorn and sodas in the carnival area are $1- All day starting at 10 a.m.
  • Junior Breeding Swine Show - Swine Barn- 7 a.m. – Noon. Breeds include Spot, Chester White, Poland China and Yorkshire.
  • Open Cattle Show – Texas Longhorn – Cattle Barn – 4:30 – 8 p.m.
  • Dairy Judging Contest – Cattle Barn – 9 a.m. – Noon
  • NCHA Cutting Show
  • Animal Adventures - Located by the Swine Barn- Presented by Texas Farm Bureau, the Animal Adventure is designed to help folks gain a better understanding of the relationship between the everyday uses of animal products and the importance of agriculture- 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Pompeyo Family Dog Show - Little Buckaroo Farms- Performances at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
  • Swifty Swine Pig Races - Located in the Family Fair Area- Performances at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Coors Cold River Saloon:

  • Cooper Greenberg - 4 - 6 p.m.
  • Matt and the Herdsman - 7 - 11 p.m.

Bud Light Cantina:

  • Los Escorpiones - 5 - 10 p.m.

Wine Garden Performers:

  • Mark Odom Band - 5 - 8 p.m.

Tap Room Performers:

  • John Eustrom - 6 - 9 p.m.
  • Austin Gilliam - 9 p.m. - Midnight

Courtyard – Bud Light Stage:

  • Drew Fish Band - 5:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. / 11 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
  • PRCA Rodeo w/ Brett Eldredge - 7:30 p.m.

GATES

  • Grounds Admission- 8:00 a.m.
  • Family Fair- 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
  • Shops at the Rodeo- 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
  • Carnival- 11:00 a.m.

