San Antonio Symphony to honor Emilio Navaira

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Symphony has a big event scheduled for next month to honor the late Emilio Navaira.

A one-night-only performance will take place Jan. 31 at the Tobin Center.

According to the Tobin Center's website, Navaira's songs will be played by his son's, band, and the San Antonio Symphony.

Navaira's brother, Raulito, spoke to KSAT.com about the upcoming event.

"I'm grateful to the symphony for putting on this tribute," Raulita Navaira said. "Emilio and I had performed all our songs with them back in the 90s and it was incredible experience, and now with my nephew's Emilio IV and Diego Navaira it's just going to be amazing. I'm very excited."

Tickets for "A Tribute to Emilio Navaira" are on sale now.

On Thursday, Navaira's son Diego posted on Instagram, "San Antonio, TX We’re honoring my dad in an epic way. I can’t wait to sing his music with an orchestra behind me."

