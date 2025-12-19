Woman hit, killed by train in Uvalde County, officials say

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – A woman was hit and killed by a train in Uvalde County on Friday morning, according to officials.

Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora posted the incident to Facebook. It is not immediately clear where the incident happened.

The woman has not been formally identified.

Deputies and agents from the U.S. Border Patrol are investigating the incident.

UCSO said further information will be released at a later time.

KSAT has reached out to Uvalde emergency officials to learn more.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide updates as they become available.

