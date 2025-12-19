Skip to main content
ME’s office identifies construction worker killed after falling from scaffolding near The Rim

Emilio Macareno-Rodriguez suffered a heart attack on Thursday afternoon

Alexandra Diaz, Executive Producer

Police Crime Tape (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIOUPDATE on 12/19/2025: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a construction worker who died after falling from scaffolding near The Rim.

The medical examiner’s office identified the worker as Emilio Macareno-Rodriguez, 45.

Macareno-Rodriguez’s cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

He fell after suffering a heart attack around 4:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Rim Pass, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Macareno-Rodriguez was later pronounced dead at the scene, SAFD said.

