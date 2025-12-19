ME’s office identifies construction worker killed after falling from scaffolding near The Rim

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE on 12/19/2025: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a construction worker who died after falling from scaffolding near The Rim.

The medical examiner’s office identified the worker as Emilio Macareno-Rodriguez, 45.

Recommended Videos

Macareno-Rodriguez’s cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

He fell after suffering a heart attack around 4:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Rim Pass, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Macareno-Rodriguez was later pronounced dead at the scene, SAFD said.

ORIGINAL STORY: One construction worker is dead after falling from scaffolding on Thursday afternoon near The Rim, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The man fell after suffering a heart attack around 4:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Rim Pass, a department spokesperson said.

Medics attempted to resuscitate the man, SAFD said, but the man was pronounced dead.

Read also: