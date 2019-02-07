Two 'X-Men' stars coming to San Antonio for Celebrity Fan Fest

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Celebrity Fan Fest organizers have announced two more stars in their comic convention lineup.

Tye Sheridan and Alexandra Shipp will join "Aquaman" stars Jason Mamoa and Amber Heard at Celebrity Fan Fest in June. "Star Trek" actors Robert Picardo and Walter Koenig are also scheduled to be in attendance.

Sheridan is known for his role as Scott Summers/Cyclops in "X-Men: Apocalypse" and in the upcoming "X-Men: Dark Phoenix." He also starred in last year's "Ready Player One."

Shipp plays the role of Storm in the recent "X-Men" reboot. Some of her other acting credits include "Love, Simon" and "Aaliyah: Princess of R&B."

Celebrity Fan Fest organizers say more celebrity announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Celebrity Fan Fest will take place June 14 to 16, 2019, at Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall, giving fans the chance to meet and take photos with celebrities, check out artists, vendors, celebrity car exhibits and more.

Youth one-day passes start at $15, and adult one-day passes start at $35. Tickets are already available for purchase online.

