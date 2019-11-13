38ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

38ºF

Features

Wendy’s adds birthday cake frosty to menu and we’re all celebrating

New flavor will only be on the menu for a limited time

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

Tags: trending, Wendy's, Frosty
Wendy's Birthday Cake Frosty and Birthday Cake Frosty Cookie Sundae

In honor of Wendy’s 50th anniversary on Friday, the fast food chain is introducing a new Frosty flavor.

The birthday cake Frosty is one of two new limited-edition desserts. You can also get the new Frosty flavor as a sundae topped with sugar cookie pieces and sprinkles.

Oreo releases holiday edition creme-filled eggs

A press release from the company states that the birthday cake Frosty is a “limited-edition flavor” but does not specify how long it will be on the menu.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide-variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s social media strategy.

email