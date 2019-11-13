Wendy’s adds birthday cake frosty to menu and we’re all celebrating

In honor of Wendy’s 50th anniversary on Friday, the fast food chain is introducing a new Frosty flavor.

The birthday cake Frosty is one of two new limited-edition desserts. You can also get the new Frosty flavor as a sundae topped with sugar cookie pieces and sprinkles.

A press release from the company states that the birthday cake Frosty is a “limited-edition flavor” but does not specify how long it will be on the menu.