Blue Bell getting into the holiday spirit with seasonal favorites

It may be October, but Blue Bell is getting into the holiday spirit with the release of four seasonal favorites.

Christmas Cookies, Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and the newest flavor Salted Caramel Cookie are now available.

Last year, Christmas Cookies quickly went off store shelves, and this year Blue Bell said they have increased production to meet demand and hope to make it through the holiday season.

Christmas Cookies ice cream is a combination of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

All four flavors are in stores now through Christmas.