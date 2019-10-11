SAN ANTONIO – It's finally starting to feel like fall outside and that means patios are going to start filling up around Alamo City.

Wondering wear to go to relax and enjoy the nice weather?

Here are 37 spots around the city to check out when you're feeling the need for a little fresh air.

The full list (in no particular order) is below:

The Point Park and Eats Sangria on the Burg Deco Pizza (both locations) High Street Wine Company at the Pearl Paloma Blanca Little Woodrow’s (both locations) The Hoppy Monk The Friendly Spot Backyard on Broadway The Well Alamo BBQ Company Shuck Shack La Gloria (both locations) Anchor Bar Big’z The Luxury Social Spot Burleson Yard Beer Garden The Patio Southtown Still Golden Paramour VFW Post 76 Alamo Beer Company La Tuna Texas Hofbrau & Beer Garden The Cove BierGarten Riverwalk Rumble Down on Grayson Krause’s Cafe and Biergarten Biergarten Guadalupe Brewing Company The Pigpen Sanchos Cantina & Cocina

