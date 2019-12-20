Your guide to the 4 top spots in San Antonio's Cable-Westwood neighborhood

Visiting Cable-Westwood, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a burger joint to a barber shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Cable-Westwood, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Frozen Dreams

Photo: Anthony A./Yelp

Topping the list is Frozen Dreams, a spot to score burgers and desserts. Located at 6719 Westfield Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp.

The spot offers 12 burger combos (with fries and a drink), including the best-selling charro burger with cheese, bacon, avocado, jalapeños, mayo, lettuce and tomato. For dessert, look for ice cream, funnel cake and sno-cones. (Find the full menu here.)

2. Westwood Village Barber Shop

Photo: hunter d./Yelp

Next up is barber shop Westwood Village Barber Shop, situated at 7310 W. Military Drive With five stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The cash-only barber shop offers standard hair cuts, flat tops, high and tight fades and straight razor cuts. For men with facial hair, the shop also offers mustache and beard trims.

3. Takikos Taco Stop

Photo: Aldo s./Yelp

Mexican spot Takikos Taco Stop is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 7444 W. Military Drive, 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews.

This local chain has one other location in San Antonio. On the menu, look for 14 different taco options (beef, pork, chicken or potatoes) served on tortillas made in house. Save room for a kiko (puff pastry) for dessert. (Find the entire menu here.

4. Magic Texas Clippers

Photo: DAniel H./Yelp

Magic Texas Clippers, a barber shop, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6926 W. Military Drive to see for yourself.

The shop specializes in men's military cuts, but the barbers can also do standard cuts, fades and straight razor clean-ups.

