Your guide to the 3 most popular spots in San Antonio's Five Points neighborhood

Visiting Five Points, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a yoga studio/coffee shop to a barbecue spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Five Points, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. 5 Points Local

PHOTO: 5 points local/YELP

Topping the list is yoga and breakfast/brunch spot 5 Points Local. Located at 1017 N. Flores St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 419 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant side serves health-conscious meals and baked goods for breakfast (served all day), lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch, with dishes like vegan tacos, frittatas and biscuits and gravy being highlights. (Check out the yoga class schedule here.)

2. The Cove

Photo: melissa h./Yelp

Next up is The Cove, which offers burgers, tacos and vegetarian fare made with local, organic products. Situated at 606 W. Cypress St. with four stars out of 1,278 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The eatery also offers a dog-friendly patio.

3. Burnwood ‘68

Photo: miranda g./Yelp

Burnwood ‘68, a spot to score barbecue and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1012 N. Flores St., 4.5 stars out of 47 reviews.

The menu features smoked meats, sandwiches and specialty items such as brisket grilled cheese, loaded baked potatoes and mini tacos. Catering services are also available.

