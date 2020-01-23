San Antonio's top 5 bars, ranked

Wondering where to find the best bars near you?

1. Two Step Restaurant and Cantina

Photo: ryan m./Yelp

First on the list is Two Step Restaurant and Cantina. Located at 9840 W. Loop 1604 N, the traditional American spot, which offers barbecue and more, is the highest-rated bar in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 611 reviews on Yelp.

2. Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

PHOTO: kyle h./YELP

Next up is King William's Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina, situated at 910 S. Alamo St. With four stars out of 2,808 reviews on Yelp, the Tex-Mex restaurant and bar has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Anchor Bar

PHOTO: jasmin m./YELP

Anchor Bar, located at 4553 N. Loop 1604 W, Suite 1133, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American spot and bar, which offers chicken wings and more, 4.5 stars out of 413 reviews.

4. Cappy's Restaurant

PHOTO: denna g./YELP

Cappy's Restaurant, a New American restaurant and bar, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 439 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5011 Broadway St. to see for yourself.

5. Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery

PHOTO: southerleigh fine food and brewery/YELP

Over in Tobin Hill, check out Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery, which has earned four stars out of 1,087 reviews on Yelp. You can find the New American eatery and bar at 136 E. Grayson St., Suite 120.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at bars and lounges across the San Antonio area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of software and email marketing services for small businesses. Last year, the number of average daily transactions at bars and lounges surged to 69 per business on Saturdays, more than three times the average on Mondays.

