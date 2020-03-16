Check out 4 favorite low-priced bakeries in San Antonio

Looking to try the best bakeries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bakeries in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Baklovah Bakery

Photo: lauralonestar h./Yelp

Topping the list is Baklovah Bakery. Located at 9329 Wurzbach Road, Suite 104, the bakery, which offers desserts and more, is the highest-rated inexpensive bakery in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 200 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Agha M., who reviewed Baklovah Bakery on March 3, wrote, "OMG... I'm so glad I was introduced to this place by my waiter Carlo From Pasha. I tried the following pastries and I'm just in love with them all: Coffee mousse, mini turtle cheesecake, French vanilla cookies with apricot jam. If I'm visiting San Antonio, for sure I'm coming here and enjoying this place again."

Yelper Brent L. wrote, "OK, stop what you are doing right now, and rush to one of their two locations. It is that good. I first discovered this place a few years ago and have since been back quite a few times for their cakes. If you want to be the hero of the next house party, or potluck you attend, pick up one of Baklovah's decadent, moist, and always fresh cakes."

2. Sol Y Luna

Photo: james t. s./Yelp

Next up is Sol Y Luna, situated at 4421 De Zavala Road. With 4.5 stars out of 154 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Yelper Ruthie W., who reviewed Sol Y Luna on Dec. 19, wrote, "I ended up ordering the blueberry and raspberry danishes, kolaches, muffins and an apple-type loaf... All the baked goods were a hit, which made me happy to have made a good selection."

Yelper Hillary H. wrote, "Big fan of this bakery at the Pearl farmer's market! Literally everything I've tried has been amazing. Their rosemary loaf is my favorite so far."

3. Kolache Stop

Photo: p. luly w./Yelp

Kolache Stop, located at 11703 Huebner Road, Suite 200, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced bakery, cafe and breakfast and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 153 reviews.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Kolache Stop.

"Kolache Stop is San Antonio's first kolache-specific bakery and café founded in 2010," according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "We wish we could tell you that we are Czech and this is our generations-old recipe. We can't. What we can tell you is that our love for kolaches created Kolache Stop to share this delicious treat with San Antonio. We've expanded upon the traditional sweet kolache recipes with various breakfast and lunch fillings that will keep you coming back."

4. Miss Chickpea’s Bakeshop

Photo: chris f./Yelp

Miss Chickpea’s Bakeshop, a bakery and vegan spot that offers doughnuts and more in Vance Jackson, is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5-stars out of 41 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8065 Callaghan Road to see for yourself.

We looked there for an overview of Miss Chickpea’s Bakeshop.

"All vegan organic bakeshop with specialty espresso drinks and savory breakfast kolaches!" it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

