Premium Matcha Cafe Maiko makes debut, with shaved ice and more

A new spot to score shaved ice and ice cream and frozen yogurt has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Premium Matcha Cafe Maiko, the fresh arrival is located at 7115 Blanco Road, Suite 112.

According to the business's Facebook page, Premium Matcha Cafe Maiko is "San Antonio's premier cafe for authentic Japanese matcha and desserts!" The franchise, which provides items made with matcha imported from Uji, Japan, has 18 locations across the United States and Canada.

Menu items range from shaved ice and ice cream to tea, lattes, floats and other sweet treats. Explore the entire menu here.

With a five-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp so far, Premium Matcha Cafe Maiko has already made a good impression.

Anne C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 5, wrote, "I love matcha, and I have not found a place to satisfy my craving in San Antonio until I came here. I came here twice now and liked both things I tried!"

Yelper Danielle K. added, “This place was everything I hoped it would be — a little piece of Japan in San Antonio, Texas. The matcha itself had great flavor--not overly sweet or bitter.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Premium Matcha Cafe Maiko is open from 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.–9:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Sunday and 9 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

