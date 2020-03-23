San Antonio's 4 best spots to score affordable Italian fare

Craving Italian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Italian restaurants around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. South Alamode Panini & Gelato Company

Photo: South Alamode Panini & Gelato Company/Yelp

Topping the list is South Alamode Panini & Gelato Company. Located at 1420 S. Alamo St., Suite 102B in King William, the Italian spot, which offers gelato and more, is the highest-rated budget-friendly Italian restaurant in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 256 reviews on Yelp.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about South Alamode Panini & Gelato Company.

"We originally started as A la Mode Gelato and were primarily at farmer's markets," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "In no time at all, we began to outgrow our surroundings and needed more space. We are so excited to be located in the Blue Star Arts Complex downtown."

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "We proudly serve mouth-watering paninis with meats and cheeses imported directly from Italy," it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties. "Our gelato is made fresh every day and we have created more than 125 unique flavors and have served over 20,000 cups in our first four months!"

2. Zito's Delicatessen & Sandwich Shop

Photo: Paula J./Yelp

Next up is Zito's Delicatessen & Sandwich Shop, situated at 8800 Broadway St., Suite 108. With 4.5 stars out of 161 reviews on Yelp, the deli and Italian spot, serving sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

Yelper H V., who reviewed Zito's Delicatessen & Sandwich Shop on March 11, wrote, "Wow! Best sandwiches ever! I would put the Serious sandwich against any sandwich anywhere. No competition whatsoever. Very friendly staff. No wonder they've been in business 40-plus years."

Jessica H. wrote, "Whoa... this is good! We stopped in the other day after reading many great reviews and decided to try the Italian. I love how crusty the bread is and how all the flavors melt together after the sandwich is heated... I can't wait to come back and try the Serious sandwich!"

3. Cerroni's Purple Garlic

Photo: [Yelp User]/Yelp

Terrell Heights's Cerroni's Purple Garlic, located at 1017 Austin Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly Italian spot, which offers pizza and sandwiches, four stars out of 354 reviews.

Yelper Nydia H., who reviewed Cerroni's Purple Garlic on March 11, wrote, "In a town that doesn't have a huge pizza scene, Cerroni's Purple Garlic is a miraculous find! Let me start off by saying my dad is not the biggest fan of Italian food, but he will make his way across town for this pizza... Great food coupled with great service make this place a must!"

Bruno S. wrote, "Very good Italian food. Small mom-and-pop eatery with a nice atmosphere and friendly service. We love coming here as a family. We've always been seated right away with prompt service and never rushed. They have their own wine, draft beer and homemade desserts."

4. Poppys Pizza

Photo: paula j./Yelp

Poppys Pizza, an Italian spot that offers pizza, chicken wings and more, is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 275 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7115 Blanco Road, Suite 107, to see for yourself.

If you're looking for more, we found these details about Poppys Pizza.

"Poppys Pizza provides pizza, wings, cheesecake, subs, pasta, calzone, stromboli and catering services to the San Antonio, Texas area," it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

