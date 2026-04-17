Woman arrested in connection with construction material theft operation, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman was arrested in connection with a construction material theft operation, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Mercy Dubon, 31, faces charges for engaging in organized criminal activity and theft, records show.

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The sheriff’s office said Dubon is the third suspect arrested and is the wife of the alleged “ringleader.”

Rodrin Garcia Rivera, 31, and Pedro Moreno, 68, were arrested in March for their involvement in the large-scale material theft that targeted construction sites across Bexar County.

A search warrant was issued at a residence associated with Garcia Rivera on March 24 after deputies watching the home witnessed him moving equipment to a storage unit. They also saw Moreno giving Rivera money for copper wire.

Deputies found a large number of stolen materials, including circuit breakers valued at $420,000, copper wiring valued at $143,000, and three vehicles.

The sheriff’s office said on April 15 an arrest warrant was executed for Dubon at her home.

Dubon told investigators that she handled prices and coordinated drop-off locations for the stolen construction materials. She also managed the finances.

Dubon said people were hired to work at new home construction sites, where they would steal copper wire and electrical materials.

The sheriff’s office said Garcia Rivera sold the stolen material.

More people are expected to face charges in connection with the theft operation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dubon is currently booked in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

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