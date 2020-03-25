Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $2,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in San Antonio if you've got up to $2,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

I-281 and West Sunset Road

Listed at $2,707/month, this 1,667-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at I-281 and West Sunset Road.

The unit has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building features garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

310 Funston Place (Mahncke Park)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot situated at 310 Funston Place. It's listed for $2,710/month for its 2,255 square feet.

The unit has a deck, large windows, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

15931 Mission Rdg (Mission Ridge)

Here's a 2,458-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom multi-family at 15931 Mission Rdg that's going for $2,750/month.

You can expect to see in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and high ceilings in the multi-family. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

1726 Cedric Lane (Lockhill Estates)

Finally, check out this 2,264-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's located at 1726 Cedric Lane. It's listed for $2,760/month.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. In the residence, expect to see stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

